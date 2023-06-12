Should more businesses be offering term-time contracts?

MT Asks: Are term-time-only contracts a gateway to better balance between work and childcare responsibilities, or do the potential pitfalls outweigh the advantages?

The Covid-19 pandemic and the seismic shakeup of business practices that has ensued have triggered an upswell in demand for more flexible working conditions.

While the issue of remote working has been at the centre of the discussion, other forms of flexibility have been making inroads. The ‘world’s largest’ pilot of a four-day week has been hailed a success, with around 90% of participating employers opting to stick with the new model, at least in the short term.

But last month, Amazon propelled a lesser-known form of flexible working into the headlines, with the news that it is introducing a new term-time-only contract for parents and grandparents who work in its UK warehouses.