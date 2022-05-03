Businesses regret almost half of new hires amid skills shortage

Business leaders are under immense pressure to boost the value proposition of their companies to attract the right kinds of people, so not to fall victim to The Great Resignation

But this is proving easier said than done; if it’s not 50-somethings taking early retirement then it’s those pesky millennials demanding more pay and flexible working hours before they’ve even applied for the role - or walking out of a job if the boss is unable to provide those things.

Leaders are therefore left with two choices; wait to find the right candidates while managing an increasingly shrinking workforce, or skip crucial steps in the hiring process to quickly plug the talent gap and run the risk of hiring the wrong person.