How businesses can retain staff amid the 'Great Resignation’

Cast your mind back to the daily pre-pandemic grind. You’d dash out the door hoping to find a space on a packed train, sit for hours at a desk and then rush home for what little of the evening remained. Then, repeat. In the midst of the hustle and bustle, there was little time to self-reflect. So when Britain came to an abrupt halt at the hands of Covid-19, many were confronted for the first time with their thoughts.

What many people have realised is that it's time to quit their jobs. Some of your employees may have realised they were in the wrong career, some want to leave work altogether to go travelling, while others simple long for a more meaningful life outside of work and therefore require more flexibility from their employer. This collective reassement has been dubbed the "Great Resignation."

Either way, it presents a ticking time bomb for firms. With less uncertainty on the horizon, a mass of job vacancies available and competitive perks on offer, employers will have a hard time retaining staff. With that in mind, here are some ways leaders can compel employees to stay post-pandemic.