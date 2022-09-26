What do businesses think about the Chancellor’s mini-Budget?

MT gets the low-down on what business leaders and industry experts make of the measures outlined in “The Growth Plan”.

Friday 23rd of September 2022 was a “good news day for British businesses”, according to Kitty Ussher, chief executive at the Institute of Directors. This was one of many responses to the government’s mini-Budget, announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on the same day, which outlined the government’s plans to tackle high energy costs and inflation.

Dubbed “The Growth Plan”, the budget has outlined a number of measures to support businesses over the coming year. Corporation tax rises have been cancelled, staying at 19% as the government sets sights on a 2.5% trend rate of growth. The basic rate of income tax will be cut to 19% in April 2023 - one year earlier than planned - reversing the 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance corporations, which aims to save 920,000 businesses almost £10,000 on average next year.