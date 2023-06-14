A busy leader's guide to...staying ahead of the ChatGPT game

Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Nothing to worry Simon Le Bon and his mates there (other than a data-verifiable obsession with neon and crepuscular behaviour) but ChatGPT is clearly doing much more than regurgitating information in the style of, say, Google. It is intelligently responding to prompts. The headlines and concerns surround what might happen when it becomes smarter than humans and starts training itself. (That may already be the case.) ChatGPT is a product of OpenAI – a former non-profit AI laboratory founded in 2015, now with a for-profit subsidiary, OpenAI Limited Partnership. It has a declared intention to develop “friendly” AI.

You know that GPT stands for ‘Generative Pre-trained Transformer’ right? Good start. In simple terms, this means that the machine is able to respond to certain information (a question or task – usually referred to as a prompt) with a shrewd message (an answer informed by a gigantic dataset with billions of cut-off points). For example, when ChatGPT was asked to “Write a Duran Duran song”… It immediately produced this as verse one: "In a neon world, where dreams collide, We're chasing the rhythm, the pulse inside. We're rebels of the night, breaking all the rules, Our hearts are on fire, we're the kings and queens of cool." When it was asked to regenerate the response, it replied: "In the neon city streets, where the dreams collide, There's a restless heartbeat, echoing inside, A symphony of longing, a craving for the night, We dance in the shadows, under moonlit lights."

As with all things AI right now, the smartest thing a leader can do is refrain from trying to say anything smart about AI. The reason for that should be obvious. The velocity behind developments is such that nobody knows what might happen next – specifically including experts in the field such as the 75-year-old ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton, who resigned a decade-long post at Google after discovering that new models are progressing more quickly than expected. The lesson here seems to be: don’t be the AI advocate with your name next to whatever does or doesn’t come next. By the same token, however, nobody wants to be the next Dick Rowe or William Orton. Who? Exactly. Rowe was the A&R man at Decca who told Brian Epstein “Guitar groups are on their way out” before passing on the opportunity to sign The Beatles while Orton, as president of Western Union, declined to pay $100,000 for Alexander Graham Bell’s patent for the telephone (an “electrical toy” apparently). Denial of AI is not an option either. It’s not a case of being able to stop its inexorable advance, the future is here now. Ready or not. In a few short months since November 2022, ChatGPT has made the exponential leap from tech nerd WhatsApp groups and Silicon Valley rec rooms to headline news across the world. On the same day last month The Independent, Daily Mail and Times all led on their front pages with fears about the “extinction of humanity” whereas The New European used its cover two days later to ask, “What if Artificial Intelligence saves the planet?” The demand to take a position is overwhelming. Nuance has no place in this debate – but, as ever, that is where the decisions count. Where does that leave the modern business leader? Here's a handy five point guide to staying ahead of the ChatGPT game as your rivals evangelise, lobby for a nuclear strike on AI servers (as one leading researcher recently told Time magazine might be necessary) or just drink the Kool Aid:

The first iteration of its GPT-n series was GPT-1 in 2018, followed by improved and expanded models numbered sequentially and, in March this year, GPT-4 that now allows text and image inputs and can write code in all major programming languages.

Alarmingly perhaps, according to ChatGPT itself, “GPT-4 has not been released or publicly discussed by OpenAI. Therefore, I cannot provide specific information about the capabilities or improvements of GPT-4 compared to GPT-3”.



ChatGPT is a tool built on top of GPT-3 with a conversational interface and rapid response times. It was an instant success and generated one million users five days after launch. It is, however, not the only example of generative AI. Microsoft (who also supplied OpenAI with $1bn of investment in 2019 and another $10bn in January 2023), Google, IBM and Amazon are all players with Bing, Bard, IBM Watson and Amazon Bedrock respectively.

Importantly perhaps, OpenAI got to market first, presumably to commoditise its complement (i.e. give it away for free to secure a chokepoint and wait for people to build tech upon it – as is already the case).

2. SHOW AN OPEN MIND BY ACKNOWLEDGING THE POTENTIAL POSITIVE BENEFITS

In a business context there are five areas where AI can instantly and obviously make a huge difference: Undertaking labour-intensive jobs; cutting costs; helping fine-tune/ aggregate big data; streamline the decision-making process; and guarding against data breaches. In terms of ChatGPT, that can amount to:



- Next-level customer support with bespoke solutions rather than hit-or-miss FAQs

- Intelligent use of customer feedback in liaison with prevailing market tends

- Content creation for social media, from product description to ideas for marketing campaigns

- Training and education

- Instant data analysis including the highlighting of patterns, trends and correlations and the generation of reports



Leaders should make sure all relevant departments are up-to-speed in a very fast changing environment and be able to evaluate developments. A dedicated AI tech department with infrastructure and encouragement to experiment and monitor innovation is not a hysterical call.

3. UNDERSTAND WHAT IT CAN’T DO (YET)

Some in the tech community refer GPT-3 – the base model for ChatGPT – as “a parrot on steroids” because it was effectively predicting the next word in a sentence. For example, you might say, “I went to an Italian restaurant and ordered an incredible…” and the answer generated would be “pizza”. Not necessarily true, but most likely via the machine’s algorithm.



Gianluca Mauro, the author of 'Zero to AI – A Non-technical, Hype-Free Guide to Prospering in the AI Era' explains what OpenAI did next. “It introduced reinforcement learning from human feedback. They took this parrot, then they told this parrot to repeat words that were very pleasing to humans, in a way that felt very conversational, in a way that felt very safe and very engaging to have a conversation with. However, they also, at the same time, had their own guidelines…. [consequently] ChatGPT is always going to agree with you, no matter what BS you’re saying.”



This also reflects the fact that ChatGPT is not conscious of fact versus fiction. As presently configured, the model is unable to cite sources for information as aggregated into the response. When validation is imperative, it cannot deliver. This is an obviously vital omission that ChatGPT itself acknowledges:



It's important to note that while ChatGPT can provide valuable support, it should be monitored and trained to ensure accurate and appropriate responses. Human oversight is crucial to maintain quality and address any limitations of the AI system.



Given the speed of developments, however, by the time you’ve read this sentence that problem may have been overcome.

4. BE AWARE OF THE 'INTELLIGENCE EXPLOSION PROBLEM'

Before AI Armageddon, it is reasonable to assume there will be some dramatic changes in almost every sphere of human activity, specifically including the way we do business and who might still be around to do it. 'Sparks of Artificial General Intelligence: Early experiments with GTP-4' is a landmark research paper compiled by senior AI experts and published in March this year.

“Sparks indicates that there are a few behaviours that these new large language models are starting to demonstrate. They call them ‘emergent behaviours’ because, in theory, they are now capable of doing things they have not been instructed to do," says Mauro.



He adds: “We are seeing elements of Artificial General Intelligence and that's a little bit of a shitshow because if this thing gets smarter than a human being, and can improve itself, are we then going to lose control over it? It’s called the ‘Intelligence Explosion Problem.’

"Let's say the smartest human in the world is marked at 100, if this thing gets to 101 then it's going to get to 102 really quickly and the whole exponential curve takes off. Is it going to be years? Is it going to be minutes? We don't know. But that's something that people are talking about today.”

In most cases forewarned is forearmed, but in this case the best you can probably do is namedrop Sparks of Artificial General Intelligence, stop swearing at Alexa and hope for effective regulation soon.

5. DON’T PANIC

An encumbrance rarely welcomed by business, on this occasion regulation is being positively encouraged by leaders in the sector including Elon Musk (an early investor in OpenAI) and is being rushed through. In fact, only this month the European Union passed a draft law known as the “AI Act” to provide a set of rules governing the tech and, in particular, generative AI. This will soon require developers to submit their systems for review before being released commercially, put safeguards in place to prevent the generation of illegal content and, for ChatGPT, there will be a requirement to disclose more about the data used to create the programmes.



Governments from Washington to Beijing are not far behind, while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a tech conference in June, “I want to make the UK not just the intellectual home but the geographical home of global AI safety regulation.” The hope is that this is all not too little, too late.

In an environment changing so fast that even some of those responsible for it are calling for a moratorium, vigilance and contemporaneity must be two of the guiding principles behind leadership across both the private and public sectors.



In conclusion, AI is here and you have to deal with it. Keep on top of rapidly-changing developments (this piece had to be updated twice in a week) and make sure everybody in the organisation is talking to the tech team and each other.

ChatGPT reached 100 million users two months after launch but will it still be the most popular consumer internet app next year? Or even by the end of the year? Nobody knows. All you can do is keep a watching brief and create an environment where your people are confident enough to experiment with the new tech and agile enough to capitalise on developments.

Just don’t be tempted to enter the prophecy business unless you want to be a footnote in history like whatshisname at Decca or thingy at Western Union.