C-suite and furloughed

One week ago, I was temporarily furloughed. This new F-word didn't mean much to me, so it was in my nature to dig deeper to understand it. From the Dutch verlof meaning ‘permission’ the word was historically used in the military to grant a leave of absence.

Suddenly, though, these two syllables have shaken our world to its core. Over six million people signed up for unemployment in the US last week. Last week. This fluffy-sounding term has brought industries, no economies, to their knees and has left me housebound without work or pay.

Let me tell you how I got here and, importantly, the steps that I used to resolve that the new F-word is just a temporary furlough, not a fallout.