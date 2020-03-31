C-Suite parents share working at home tips

While the coronavirus pandemic has changed life in a myriad of ways, one not yet greatly considered is how it has blunted the impact of certain elements of culture – and there can be few better examples of this than 2017’s best TV clip, universally hailed at the time as one of the purest, most joyous things available to watch online… and now utterly banal.

South Korea-based political analyst Robert Kelly may have had a charming everyman vibe when he was interrupted by his young children while being interviewed on BBC News, but that kind of video call is now an everyday occurrence for millions of parents juggling the care and education of their offspring with the need to get work done, while being unable to leave home.