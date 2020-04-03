The ‘cakeable’ offence: A short case study in morale-sapping management

Management Today was recently told a story by a member of the IT team at a large financial services company.

It’s a stressful gig. The firm operates under strict FCA regulations, so an IT glitch, even for a few seconds, can result in fines if it prevents a customer from accessing their money.

Regardless of the financial consequences, human error is unavoidable. As a way of boosting morale and publicly acknowledging that, with the best will in the world, mistakes still happen, the team leader introduced the “cakeable offence”.