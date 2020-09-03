You can’t bully businesses to return to the office

The government is mistaken if it thinks employers will forget the lessons of the last six months.

Tune into your regional news channel or pick up your favourite newspaper over the next week and the messaging will be clear: you need to get your employees back to the office.

The government is launching its campaign to encourage a full scale return to work. As well as extolling the business virtues of face-to-face collaboration, the campaign will also promote the emotional and physical health benefits of recommencing the daily commute.

A Telegraph report even suggests government comms could controversially play on the anxiety that those not in the office will be the first out of the door if further redundancies are needed. (Ministers now deny this is the case, although it's not clear whether this is down to misreporting or yet another u-turn).