Cash isn't always king

Destroying relationships and trust might keep you going a couple more months, but you’ll never recover.

Tell me if this situation sounds familiar to you. You’re dealing with a company that has suffered a serious, COVID-19 induced downturn in business — and therefore cash. Say, an airline.

You go to their website to see if they're up and running, and find it full of offers. They fly everywhere and prices look keen so, feeling confident, you pay for a flight, only to receive an email soon afterwards saying it's been cancelled.

So you go back to the website to try and get your money back. It's not only your right, but the explicit promise made to you online before you parted with your cash.