CBI members back lobby group in ‘crunch’ vote

The CBI says that it has secured a “strong mandate” from members after it asked them to vote on its reform plan following a string of sexual misconduct allegations.

The lobby group has been rocked by allegations of sexual attacks and harassment, including two claims of rape.

Following an extraordinary general meeting in London, members backed the beleaguered business group’s reform plan in a ‘crunch’ vote.