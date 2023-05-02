Can the CBI survive its implosion?

Culture, so the perennially popular business cliche has it, eats strategy for breakfast. Right now, at the Confederation of British Industries, culture is eating strategy at breakfast, lunch and dinner, drowning out its calls for the government to prioritise economic growth.



Hitherto regarded by some as epitomising mundane competence, the CBI has been hit so hard by allegations and revelations of rape, stalking and sexual harassment – and the dismissal of director-general Tony Danker, after separate claims of inappropriate conduct – that analysts, business leaders, business journalists and politicians are asking whether the CBI, even radically reconstructed, has a future.

Some argue that the very idea of an organisation claiming to speak for British business has long passed its sell-by date. Even the CBI president Brian McBride wondered, in a recent open letter to members which read like a mea culpa, whether it could “effectively serve” its stakeholders again. One executive, whose business recently quit the confederation, told the Financial Times: “I can help him there - it can’t.”

Reputation crisis - organisations fare better than individuals

The fate of the CBI doesn’t seem quite so cut and dried to Will Harvey, professor of leadership at Bristol University, and author of Reputations At Stake. Reputations can be damaged beyond repair, he says, but that happens more often to people than organisations: “Organisations can sever ties with chairs, CEOs and rogue employees but it is very difficult for an individual to separate themselves from the damaging event.”



While the likes of Enron, Lehman Brothers and Union Carbide have paid the ultimate price, many companies at the centre of epic scandals – AIG (fraud), BP (Deepwater Horizon, the Texas Oil Refinery fire), Goldman Sachs (sub-prime mortgages), News International (phone-hacking scandal) and Volkswagen (‘Dieselgate’) – are still with us.



Research suggests, Harvey says, that there are three aspects of reputation: character (how you behave), capability (how well you perform) and contribution (how well your stakeholders expect you to perform in future). At times of reputational crisis, he says, an organisation must, apart from dealing with the issues at hand, demonstrate that it can provide future value.



And there is no doubt the CBI is in just such a crisis. Some large companies have left completely – notably Aviva, BMW, Kingfisher, NatWest, O2, Phoenix and Virgin. Others, such as the government, the City of London, Labour Party and PwC have suspended their involvement with the organisation. As membership fees account for the bulk – probably around £20m – of the CBI’s income, it needs to change - and be seen to change.



“The first thing you need to do in a crisis like this is to recognise how serious the situation is and acknowledge the wrongs you have done,” says Harvey. The CBI’s public statements on the scandal, using words like “shock”, “revulsion” and “toxic”, Danker’s replacement as director-general by Rain Newton-Smith (well regarded as the organisation’s former chief economist) and the decision to effectively mothball its activities until its conference in June, do suggest that leaders grasp the gravity of this crisis.