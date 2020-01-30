Being CEO is about making stars, not being one

Speaking after his first win in his new role as manager of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho was quick to shift the spotlight away from himself and onto his players. "I will hate it if somebody says, 'Jose made an impact' - it's not about me, it's about the players and club."

It is an interesting change of tone from the man who branded himself as 'The Special One' following his arrival in England in 2004. But this reveals more than just a shift in personal branding.

Juxtaposing a modern Mourinho versus the one that took the media by storm 15 years ago reveals just how much modern management has changed. Today, being a leader in business is all about making stars, not being one yourself.