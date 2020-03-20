CEO responses to COVID-19: The good, the bad and the ugly

Few CEOs in business today will have faced a sterner test of leadership than what is required of them now.

A crisis as sudden, unprecedented and unknowable as the COVID-19 outbreak places extraordinary demands on leaders. Fairly or otherwise, their responses will be judged by employees, customers, investors, communities and posterity.

Did they react swiftly enough? Did they take the hard decisions? Were they right? Were they clear and reassuring in their communications?