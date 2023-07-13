CEO slammed after replacing 90% of support staff with an AI chatbot

The founder of an Indian e-commerce start-up has been criticised for tweets detailing how the company replaced 90% of its support team with an AI bot.

There is no doubt that the advent of ChatGPT has unleashed a fresh wave of fears over the threat posed by artificial intelligence to people’s jobs.

A recent Goldman Sachs analysis quantified the potential employment fallout of generative AI’s ascendance, estimating that it could expose the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs to automation.

In the US, protections around the use of the tech is one of the key demands in a screenwriters’ strike that has been rumbling on for over two months, and looks set to spill over to the acting community.