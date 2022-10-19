CEO successor advice: “Listen closely but not for too long”

This week, Management Today is meeting Mary Ellen Iskenderian, the president and CEO of Women’s World Banking. The global non-for-profit organisation aims to provide low-income women with access to financial tools and resources.

Iskenderian previously worked at the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank for 17 years before joining the Women’s World Banking group in 2006. Since then, her team has raised $125 million and invested in 13 financial service providers across the developing world since 2012.

On top of her day job, Iskenderian is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Women’s Forum of New York, and has recently authored There’s Nothing Micro About a Billion Women.