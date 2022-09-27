How CEO Ynon Kreiz modernised Mattel and returned Barbie to its former glory

Ynon Kreiz was “very aware of the challenges” at Mattel when he became its fourth CEO in four years to try to turn around the dwindling toy company. He tells Management Today how he “rolled up his sleeves and got the job done” - starting with the backbone of its sales, Barbie.

Looking back, you might remember “Barbie” for having an impossibly cinched waist which was stroked by the tips of her long blonde tresses. She was thin, tall and had permanently pointed feet - perfectly shaped for stilettos.

Little girls across the globe either wanted to be her or play with her. Tapping into the grip Barbie had on parents’ wallets, it wasn’t long before the doll line became a franchise complete with clothing collections, child-appropriate make-up, computer games and an animated series.

By 1993 sales of Barbie topped $1 billion. No longer just a doll, Barbie had become a cultural icon, cemented by Aqua’s annoying “Barbie Girl” hit which topped the charts in 1997.