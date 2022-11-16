What CEOs make of the Autumn Budget

It feels like only yesterday that Britain braced for Liz Truss’ "mini-budget". The reception to her trickle-down strategy was disastrous and resulted in the market crashing, the resignation of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and the loss of confidence in her leadership.

After just 44 days, Truss resigned as prime minister, making her the shortest-serving PM in British history and making way for Rishi Sunak to take the helm.

Having inherited economic uncertainty, with inflation at a 40-year-high, a recession on the horizon, and soaring interest rates and energy bills, the Autumn budget gives Sunak a chance to set the tone as a new leader.