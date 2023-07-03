Should CEOs become activists?

There are those who believe a CEO’s job is to make enough money to keep shareholders happy. However, in an increasingly progressive world, should a CEO march alongside activists?

During the CIPD Festival of Work 2023, Danny Mortimer, CEO of NHS Employers, urged more leaders to be braver and take an activist stance. Those that do, he argued, will reap long-term business benefits as long as they choose an area of ESG that is relevant to the core of their organisation, keep a sense of purpose and do not get lost in the numbers.

Businesses jumping on a particular cause is nothing new; ice-cream giants Ben & Jerry’s have historically aligned themselves with various causes and movements. According to its website, its “social mission seeks to eliminate injustices in our communities by integrating these concerns into our day-to-day business activities”. This strategy has served them well, as the brand repeatedly ranks within the top five ice-cream brands in the world.

But there are potential downsides; just this week Larry Fink, chief executive of American investment company BlackRock, said he will no longer use the term ESG as it has been "weaponized" by extreme political factions on both the left and the right. Brewing company Anheuser-Busch came under fire from right-wing Americans in April this year, when it partnered with popular transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, sending her a handful of Bud Light beers as part of a sweepstakes campaign. While many supported the brand’s decision, conservative commentators and consumers took to the internet to voice their concerns, with some destroying cans of Bud Light and vowing to boycott the brand altogether.