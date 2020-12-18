The CEO's bookshelf: "Great teams should resemble close Italian families"

The CEO’s bookshelf: SYZYGY’s Ita Murphy is a supporter of ‘positive psychology’.

by Stephen Jones

Ita Murphy likes to try to put herself in the shoes of others. It’s something the CEO of WPP agency SYZYGY learnt while training as a neuroscience coach and practitioner. 

It’s no surprise then that sympathising with how people think, and understanding how to get the best out of them are recurring themes of Murphy’s booklist. 

From lessons on how to handle the first 100 days to building on failure here, are Murphy’s suggestions of the books all leaders should read. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package