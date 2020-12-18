The CEO's bookshelf: "Great teams should resemble close Italian families"

Ita Murphy likes to try to put herself in the shoes of others. It’s something the CEO of WPP agency SYZYGY learnt while training as a neuroscience coach and practitioner.

It’s no surprise then that sympathising with how people think, and understanding how to get the best out of them are recurring themes of Murphy’s booklist.

From lessons on how to handle the first 100 days to building on failure here, are Murphy’s suggestions of the books all leaders should read.