The CEO’s bookshelf: Leadership lessons from Maya Angelou, Mary Portas and Russell Brand

Shazia Ginai grew up an avid reader. A blend of non-fiction and fiction has provided development and escapism every evening and during commutes at every stage of her career.

It’s something she has maintained since becoming CEO of global marketing and neuroanalytics company Neuro-Insight in summer 2019, despite her busier schedule.

Ginai shares some of the books and podcasts that have had the most impact on her leadership, helped her wind down or just provided a bit of perspective.