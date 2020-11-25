The CEO’s bookshelf: Leadership lessons from Maya Angelou, Mary Portas and Russell Brand

Neuro-Insight CEO Shazia Ginai shares her book and podcast recommendations for leaders.

by Stephen Jones

Shazia Ginai grew up an avid reader. A blend of non-fiction and fiction has provided development and escapism every evening and during commutes at every stage of her career. 

It’s something she has maintained since becoming CEO of global marketing and neuroanalytics company Neuro-Insight in summer 2019, despite her busier schedule. 

Ginai shares some of the books and podcasts that have had the most impact on her leadership, helped her wind down or just provided a bit of perspective. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package