What do CEOs care about in 2023?

As 2023 begins, so does a new working year and a fresh, clean slate for businesses. Here are four things CEOs are focusing on in 2023.

Robust cybersecurity

Often relegated to a more tech-minded individual or team, cybersecurity needs to be front of mind for leaders and the C-suite this year. This means leaders will need to invest in technology to ensure their cybersecurity systems are watertight, as well as working with experts to understand the effects of a cybersecurity breach.

“Now is the time to re-evaluate the security of your IT infrastructure and services,” says Les Brookes, chief executive of business transformation specialists Oliver Wight. “If bad actors want access to your digital assets, they will find a vulnerability sooner or later.” Leaders need to build a culture of “better cyber hygiene” from the top down to reduce the risk of damage from an attack.

Energy “optimisation”

The second half of 2022 was dominated by an energy crisis; prices shot up due to inflation and many people were struggling to heat their homes for the winter - some for the first time. There was a brief, but noticeable, mass panic over the possibility of national blackouts and businesses and homes braced themselves for a potential electricity shut-off.