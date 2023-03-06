What do CEOs make of ChatGPT?

MT Asks: What is the current temperature around the rise of ChatGPT?

by Éilis Cronin

In days gone by, the fear of robots taking over the workforce was limited to manufacturing; humans being phased out in favour of automated robotic arms to pack boxes, screw bolts or enrobe biscuits in factories. Those of us in professional or creative industries - like journalists - have been comfortable with the knowledge that because our jobs require us to not just analyse but understand, they would be safe.

But there is a new monster coming over the hill that is making professionals worried.

While the use of chatbots is nothing new - how many of us can recall the frustration of being met with a faceless chatbot instead of a real person when needing customer service? - the launch of ChatGPT by artificial intelligence company OpenAI in November 2022, has sparked debate about the role of AI technology in the professional and creative industries.

