How CEOs can embed themselves in their business without micromanaging

One minute briefing: Toluna CEO Frederic-Charles Petit believes leaders should understand the internal dynamics of their teams, but also when to draw the line.

When Covid hit in March last year Toluna CEO Frederic-Charles Petit decided, despite already being a self-professed “operational CEO”, to embed himself further into his consumer intelligence platform company in order to understand and protect it against whatever uncertainty lay ahead.

He shares how he went about acquiring this knowledge and why for him it was an absolute priority last year.

“I think that Covid-19 has forced many CEOs to re-embed themselves in their businesses to really understand the fabric of them. It's not just about cost-cutting, even though there is a financial element, it’s about what the dynamics are at a time of uncertainty, where there's going to be drastic change in consumer and buyer behaviour.