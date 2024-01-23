Where do CEOs see growth opportunities in 2024?

Other leaders' ideas for the key growth levers businesses should be pulling in 2024.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

Rishi Sunak might be predicted to have *technically* achieved his target of ‘growing the economy’ in 2023. However, economists’ forecast of 0.5% GDP growth for the year is hardly likely to set any pulses racing (except perhaps the prime minister’s own – and not in a good way). 

December saw an unexpected and unwelcome uptick in inflation; global uncertainties loom; and the cost-of-living crisis continues to constrain consumer spending power. 

Yet, against this lacklustre economic backdrop, CEOs are finding plenty of reasons to be cheerful. AI, quantum computing and closer EU business ties are among the growth levers identified by leaders in the latest MT Asks survey. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today