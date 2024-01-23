Where do CEOs see growth opportunities in 2024?

Other leaders' ideas for the key growth levers businesses should be pulling in 2024.

Rishi Sunak might be predicted to have *technically* achieved his target of ‘growing the economy’ in 2023. However, economists’ forecast of 0.5% GDP growth for the year is hardly likely to set any pulses racing (except perhaps the prime minister’s own – and not in a good way).

December saw an unexpected and unwelcome uptick in inflation; global uncertainties loom; and the cost-of-living crisis continues to constrain consumer spending power.

Yet, against this lacklustre economic backdrop, CEOs are finding plenty of reasons to be cheerful. AI, quantum computing and closer EU business ties are among the growth levers identified by leaders in the latest MT Asks survey.