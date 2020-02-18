A CEO’s guide to smart decision-making

You spend enough time doing it, but have you ever thought about how you do it?

by Natasha Abramson

The aspect of leadership that gets the most attention in modern times is the inspirational, motivational side. 

But leadership is also about taking responsibility and making decisions.

In fact, leaders are often confronted with a bewildering number of decisions, some big, some small, on a daily basis. Examining how you make your decisions can therefore be a very fruitful exercise. Here are some quick pointers.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT