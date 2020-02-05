A CEO's guide to social media

Donald Trump is not an appropriate role model.

by Natasha Abramson

There have been countless scandals on social media, with Trump and his insulting tweets, CEOs and politicians ‘mis-speaking’ then being forced to make grovelling apologies, and even people losing their jobs after an ill-advised rant. 

The more traditionally-minded among us may wonder whether this particular minefield is worth crossing. 

Fortunately, there are ways of getting your message across on social media without courting disaster.

