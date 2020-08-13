The CEO's guide to switching off
Too much hard work is counterproductive. Here four leaders share how they ease the pressure.
Technology has blurred the boundaries between work and our personal lives, a situation hardly improved by months of lockdown.
With a smartphone in your hand, you are always just one tap away from your email or yet another important conversation with a colleague. For business leaders who are under constant pressure to deliver results, this has made it much harder to switch off.
We spoke to four CEOs for whom work-life balance is more than an impossible dream. Here are their tips for reclaiming your free time.