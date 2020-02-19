A CEO's guide to working a room

We often hear that success is about who you know as much as what you know, and some people just seem to have the knack of getting to know the right people.

Picture in your mind the consummate networker, and you may think of a confident extrovert gliding from group to group at a drinks reception, ‘working the room’.

But ask networking experts - and we have - and they’ll say it’s a misleading, outdated image. Networking can work for all personality types. Here’s how.