How CEOs can improve sales

“Hitting those sales targets no longer sits with sales teams, instead it should start and end from the heart of a business.”

Chief executives wear many hats. They are responsible for guiding and articulating the culture, the vision and the purpose of their organisation, as well as its strategy.

These mean little however if they can't keep the firm solvent. Sales is as vital as breathing to the firm's performance - and the CEO's.

Although we don’t recommend micro-managing your sales team, there are things a CEO can do to encourage improvements. From talking to other C-suite executives to focusing your strategy on repeat customers, here’s what our panel of leaders recommend.