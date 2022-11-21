CEOs' indecision may lead to a power battle with their CFOs

Fears around the current macroeconomic climate mean chief executives are reluctant to make difficult decisions, giving more power to the chief financial officer.

by Eilis Cronin

Chief executive officers are supposed to wield ultimate power within any organisation, making tough decisions on a company’s direction and future. But there is a worrying trend emerging that is painting CEOs in rather an unflattering light.

Research conducted by Samsung Electronics has revealed a power shift from the CEO to the chief financial officer (CFO), as fears around the current macroeconomic challenges are causing CEOs to “drag their heels” when making major business decisions.

The study of 1,000 business executives found that 43% believe the chief financial officer wields more power than the chief executive, a 7% increase on 2018-19 figures.

