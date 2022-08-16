What CEOs need to know about “quiet quitting”

Last Updated: 11 hours ago

The phenomenon is the antidote to society’s hustle culture and is very much in line with the seismic shift in how people value their work-life post-pandemic.

“Quiet quitting” is being hailed on social media as a chance for workers to set clear boundaries, ring-fence their time and mentally check-out of a job they don’t enjoy but financially need.

TikTokers are championing a new trend where instead of quitting their job, workers do the bare minimum.

In stark contrast to “The Great Resignation”, encouraging workers to stay put in their roles might initially sound great to leaders. Hiring and training staff is expensive, plus, a low churn rate is attractive and could easily be sold as high engagement.

In reality, it presents a huge problem - unhappy bums on seats. Internally, this can corrode company culture and create a negative atmosphere. In the long term (and as the UK plunges into a recession), a company full of workers who are doing just enough to not get fired without putting any heart into a company, isn’t going to be producing out-of-the-box thinking or stand-out work.

Signs to look out for

If you’ve noticed a sudden dip in productivity or team morale, it could be because some of your workforce has already quiet quit. Here are some signs that managers can look out for in individual team members:

1. Saying no to tasks outside of the traditional job description

2. Not replying to emails or Slack messages outside of working hours

3. Leaving work on time

4. Being less emotionally invested in a job

5. Reduced enthusiasm at work

6. Reduced interest in going above and beyond to secure a strong position in the company

Of course, Management Today doesn’t support asking employees to be responsive to emails at all hours of the day. However, if an individual was previously prone to sending out-of-hours emails and they’ve (justifiably) stopped doing so, it could point to them quiet quitting.

The rejection of discretionary effort boils down to resentment.

Research by LifeWorks Mental Health Index indicates that 48% of employees have too much to do in their working day and over one quarter is regularly contacted after work by their managers and co-workers. So it’s not surprising that a YouGov survey commissioned by Flexa found that 1 in 4 Brits resents their current employer and 40% of workers could not describe themselves as "happy" in their role. Despite this, only 26% of workers said they planned to look for a new job in the next six months.

With warnings of a recession ahead, it’s clear that workers would rather put up and shut up, than risk changing roles. “Many will be hoping that this is a temporary trend,” says Molly Johnson-Jones, CEO of Flexa. “But when staff aren't treated well, it should be no surprise to employers that they won't bring an unwavering enthusiasm to work.”

What leaders can do about it

The first port of call to tackling this trend is acknowledging that it is taking root at your firm. “Talk to your staff, talk to your managers, and have conversations about this trend,” says business coach Jenny Stallard.

Instead of confronting employees that you suspect may have quiet quit, speak to them from a place of concern. “Encouraging them and speaking to them, can help the feelings come to the fore and be discussed and dealt with,” Stallard adds. If talking to individuals one-on-one is too daunting (or logistically difficult, for those leading larger firms), a company-wide message discussing the elephant in the room could also start a conversation around disengagement.

Communication strategist Genelle Aldred, agrees that “with quiet quitting, open and honest communication is the secret weapon.” But getting it wrong can do more harm than good and an insensitive corporate response can put your reputation as an employer on the line.

Remember, that as a leader, your experience of an organisation is entirely different to someone on the frontline. You may think that your firm is the best place to work, but employees quiet quitting suggests otherwise. So instead of pointing the finger or sending a passive-aggressive company-wide memo shaming your disengaged workers, it’s time to reflect on why this trend is happening at your company.

“Before approaching staff about their performance, be honest about whether or not that person is regularly going above and beyond their job description, level and remuneration,” Aldred says. Now think: Have they been recognised and rewarded for going above and beyond?

If the answer is no, then any conversation about quiet quitting should start with “an honest and heartfelt thank you”, Aldred suggests. Moving on, the aim shouldn’t be to convince workers to go back to how things were before but to move forward in a way all parties find fair.

These conversations show staff that you care about them, beyond their KPIs. As well as discussing their reasons for feeling disengaged, talking about what they want from their future and their goals, is an opportunity to re-engage with them after months, or years, of feeling disconnected from the organisation.

But the conversation mustn’t stop there. One emergency talk won’t solve the company culture overnight and could make managers look calculating. “If they feel the conversation is just a manipulation so they'll work above and beyond again, they will likely stay checked out or leave,” Aldred adds.

Keeping the lines of communication open is key to keeping quiet quitting in check for good. “After the first meeting, immediately schedule another,” Aldred says, while adding that it’ll help you understand different staff members' reasons for feeling disengaged and how the organisation can better support staff.

“Crucially don't make any promises that the organisation can't meet, let them meet your honesty and authenticity, and then you are more likely to meet theirs,” she adds.

Image credit: Luis Alvarez via Getty Images