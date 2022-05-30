CEOs see pay recover to pre-Covid levels
While the UK workforce struggles to make their pay packets go further, those at the very top see theirs increase
CEOs are seeing their pay packets rise to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from Deloitte.
Figures from the company’s 2022 AGM-season report show that overall pay for chief executives in the FTSE 100 has reached a median average of £3.6m, similar to the level reached in 2018 and the record high of £4m in 2017.
The report also showed that in 2020, CEO wages fell to £2.8m following pay cuts - the same time in which many companies were setting the year’s bonuses.