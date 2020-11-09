CEOs: People will judge you on what you do next

Opinion: Politicians aren't the only privileged elite who will be accused of being callous and out of touch.

Ever since the Conservatives and their coalition allies came to power in 2010, there has been a persistent critique that we’re living in a ‘chumocracy’, a particularly rarified extension of the Old Etonians Club.

Danny Dyer, no less, of Eastenders’ fame, took to BBC Breakfast recently to say “we need some working-class people” to get involved in how the country is run. “They’ve done it, they’ve tried to do it, this little small group who all went to the same school in the same class. It doesn’t work,” he said.

The critique is that privileged and disproportionately privately-educated politicians will struggle to understand most working people in the UK. But equally, business leaders earning small fortunes may find it difficult to relate to the experiences of their frontline staff during the coronavirus pandemic.