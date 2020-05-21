How well have CEOs performed during the coronavirus pandemic?

A new survey offers a glimpse into what their staff think.

It’s been an incredibly tough couple of months for business leaders around the world.

While a few notable exceptions have attracted headlines for a profiteering or inhumane response to the coronavirus plight, generally UK CEOs have drawn praise in the press for their measured and compassionate response. But what do their employees think?

A new survey published by research and analytics company Karian and Box asked 76,000 employees working for large businesses across banking, financial services, insurance, retail, telecomms, energy, FMCG, manufacturing, energy and mining to rate the performance of their own management team throughout the crisis, and offer insight into their general wellbeing.