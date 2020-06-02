Should CEOs get political?

You don’t park your humanity when you arrive at the office car park nor, perhaps more pertinently these days, when you log in to your computer in the morning. There is more to a human being than a job title.

So when an outrage occurs, such as the murder of George Floyd in the United States, which has acted a lightning rod for long-standing tensions about racial injustice there and around the world, it would be odd for a business leader not to have an opinion.

But it does raise a difficult question for that leader. Should they offer their opinion publicly, in their capacity as chief executive? Should their business itself take a stance?