A CEO's roadmap for building an inclusive environment for the neurodiverse

Steph Hamill, co-founder of Divergence Supplements, explains how leaders can create the right conditions for those with neurodiversity.

Welcome to the world of neuro inclusion, where embracing cognitive diversity isn't just a moral imperative but a strategic advantage.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, recognising and embracing neurodiversity is like unlocking a treasure trove of innovation and productivity. You don’t have to search hard to find studies by Harvard emphasising the values and positives: "Neurodiversity is a competitive advantage. Embracing cognitive diversity can lead to a 20% increase in innovation revenue."

Let’s take a quick business leader’s view on useful workplace considerations, to ensure you’re not just inclusive but conducive to enabling the potential of every mind in the office to be its best.