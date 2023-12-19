What CEOs think other leaders should prioritise in 2024 - in 24 words

24 CEOs give their 24-cents on what leaders should prioritise for 2024.

Katy Wright, CEO, FCB London

“Be prepared for change, be agile, be creative, be honest, be open, focus, create and embrace opportunities but most of all prioritise your people.”

Paul Newsham, CEO, Payroll Compliance Authority

“Talent droughts and enforced moves back into offices will swell the proportion of contractors in 2024. Leaders should review where their staffing risks lie.”

Dr Nicola Hodson, CEO, IBM UK & Ireland

“In the race to capitalise on AI, businesses that adopt an open, governed AI platform, using trusted datasets, will have a powerful competitive advantage.”