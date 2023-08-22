CEOs can use CSR reporting to signal skilled leadership – and reap rewards

CSR reporting doesn’t just have the potential to benefit organisations and the planet: leaders can also reap rewards in the form of enhanced reputation and compensation.

Summary:

1. Despite the time and costs involved in ensuring your organisation complies with current and future CSR reporting requirements, the benefits to the planet, the company and yourself will more than compensate.

2. CEOs in the early years of their tenure have most to gain: using CSR as a way to signal your credentials can furnish rewards in the form of higher compensation, an enhanced reputation and greater job security.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) reporting is becoming more prevalent, comprehensive and onerous.