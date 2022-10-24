What CEOs want from Rishi Sunak, the incoming prime minister

As the keys to No.10 are handed over to Rishi Sunak, Management Today asked business leaders what they want from the soon-to-be PM.

The leadership contest is over: Rishi Sunak is set to be the new leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. The former chancellor will also be the first person of colour to take office.

A week is a long time in politics, or in this case, a weekend. Since Liz Truss resigned as prime minister last Thursday (and earned the title of shortest-serving PM in British history), Boris Johnson attempted a political comeback before pulling out of the Tory leadership battle on Sunday evening because the timing was “not right”. Meanwhile, Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the running today, leaving Sunak as the only “valid nomination” for the top role.

Sunak, who is set to formally take over as prime minister imminently, previously warned against Liz Truss’ economic “fairly tale” policies and rising inflation as he competed in (and then lost) the last leadership contest.