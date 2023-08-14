The challenge of working relationships

The foundation of all business is relationships, says Dr James Blackmore-Wright. And thinking about the transactional and psychological basis of our working interactions can help us get more from them.

by James Blackmore-Wright

Relationships are rooted in shared values and in shared purpose. We can identify values that we share by learning from each other’s stories. Asking a version of the simple question, "why do you do what you do?" and remaining curious about the answer you receive can open a wealth of stories from which shared values emerge.

If relationships are grounded in shared values, they grow out of exchanges of interests and resources. The key is identifying interests (for example, understanding, support, money) and resources (information, insight, work). This means relationships are driven as much by difference as by commonality.

Our common interest may be as narrow as supporting each other in pursuit of our individual interests, providing they are not in conflict, but the most powerful relationships are not simply transactional. We are not simply looking for someone to meet our ‘ask’ at the end of a one-to-one meeting. We are looking for new leaders to join with us in long-term relationships of learning, growth and action.

