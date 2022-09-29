How to get the Chief Sustainability Officer role right

Employing someone to oversee ESG in all its forms? Here’s how to pick the right person for the job

In a post-COP26 world, the role of chief sustainability officer (CSO) is becoming more and more attractive to those with an eye for green business. According to a PwC study of 1,640 companies, 30% had a formal CSO role while another 50% had a CSO with limited remit.

The number of CSO roles is growing rapidly; the study found that companies appointed as many CSO roles in 2020-21 as in the prior 8 years combined.

The demands placed on businesses to be transparent about their sustainability policies, supply chains and manufacturing processes is increasing and despite a willingness to change, having a dedicated CSO to oversee ESG policies and practices within a business can take some of the pressure off.