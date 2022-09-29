How to get the Chief Sustainability Officer role right

Employing someone to oversee ESG in all its forms? Here’s how to pick the right person for the job

by Éilis Cronin

In a post-COP26 world, the role of chief sustainability officer (CSO) is becoming more and more attractive to those with an eye for green business. According to a PwC study of 1,640 companies, 30% had a formal CSO role while another 50% had a CSO with limited remit.

The number of CSO roles is growing rapidly; the study found that companies appointed as many CSO roles in 2020-21 as in the prior 8 years combined.

The demands placed on businesses to be transparent about their sustainability policies, supply chains and manufacturing processes is increasing and despite a willingness to change, having a dedicated CSO to oversee ESG policies and practices within a business can take some of the pressure off.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today