China’s difficult balancing act

The prediction that China would replace the US as the world's largest economy by 2030 has largely been abandoned. Is the country still fertile ground for global expansion?

by Paul Simpson

Since the 1970s, when Deng Xiaoping opened China to private enterprise, in line with his famous dictum, “It doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white as long as it catches mice”, state capitalism, the country's economic model, has required leaders to perform a delicate balancing act. Too much capitalism and the Communist Party risks losing its monopoly on power. Too much state and capitalism would be stifled, thereby jeopardising the economic growth with which the party has (usually) secured public consent.

Although China’s presidents, prime ministers and general secretaries have all had different interpretations of that balancing act, the model has undeniably worked: between 1980 and 2016, the country’s GDP multiplied by a factor of 58 and 800m Chinese were lifted out of poverty. 

The unexpected death of reform-minded former premier Li Keqiang, at the age of 69, leaves Xi Jinping, the 70-year-old president for life, in an apparently unassailable position. And businesses in China, along with those that have invested in it, worry that he does not recognise the need for balance. He is, after all, a man on whose watch, the Chinese characters for Winnie the Pooh (which literally mean ‘Little Bear Winnie’), have effectively been banned on the country’s internet because of an alleged, and satirical, resemblance to the president.

