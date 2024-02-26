Is China’s economic miracle over?

The world’s second largest economy still looks like a transformational opportunity for British business – but companies need to scratch beneath the surface of Xi Jinping’s economic strategy

Since the 1970s, when Deng Xiaoping opened China to private enterprise – in line with his famous dictum, “It doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white as long as it catches mice” –the economic model of state capitalism has compelled the country's leaders to perform a delicate balancing act. Too much capitalism and the Communists risk losing their monopoly on power. Too much state and capitalism will be stifled, jeopardising the economic growth with which the party has (usually) secured public support.

Although China’s leaders have defined that balance differently, the model has worked: between 1980 and 2016, the country’s GDP multiplied by a factor of 58, lifting 800m Chinese people out of poverty. But many local businesses – along with those that have invested in the country – worry that the need for balance is not recognised by Xi Jinping, the 70-year-old president for life, whose increasingly authoritarian tendencies have led to recent purges of senior officials and ministers in defence and foreign policy.

Xi is, after all, a man on whose watch the Chinese characters for Winnie the Pooh (which literally mean ‘Little Bear Winnie’), have effectively been banned on the country’s internet because of the bear’s alleged, and satirical, resemblance to the president.