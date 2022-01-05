Chris Hirst: My 5 leadership resolutions for 2022

Forgot to make any resolutions? Here's five that will make you a better leader in 2022, from the author of No Bullsh*t Leadership and the global CEO of Havas Creative.

by Chris Hirst
Chris Hirst

Leadership is always the problem and better leadership the only solution. As we face optimistically (if a little apprehensively) into an, as yet, untested new year, here are my five simple resolutions that will instantly make us all better and more effective leaders.

1. The 4 As of Great Meetings 

Everybody moans about meetings, but they moan for a reason: put bluntly, too many are a waste of time. And worse, a wasted opportunity. Running effective and efficient meetings is crucial to your success as a leader, and it’s not hard to do; simply follow my 4As:

  - Aim: What is the objective? Write it down – in the invite and in the room. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today