Chris Hirst: My 5 leadership resolutions for 2022

Forgot to make any resolutions? Here's five that will make you a better leader in 2022, from the author of No Bullsh*t Leadership and the global CEO of Havas Creative.

Leadership is always the problem and better leadership the only solution. As we face optimistically (if a little apprehensively) into an, as yet, untested new year, here are my five simple resolutions that will instantly make us all better and more effective leaders.

1. The 4 As of Great Meetings

Everybody moans about meetings, but they moan for a reason: put bluntly, too many are a waste of time. And worse, a wasted opportunity. Running effective and efficient meetings is crucial to your success as a leader, and it’s not hard to do; simply follow my 4As:

- Aim: What is the objective? Write it down – in the invite and in the room.