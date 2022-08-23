Chris Hirst: A question for the summer

The vast majority of leaders still have a boss. But they should focus more on the wellbeing of their team and less on managing up.

Several years ago, I ran a leadership workshop for a group of young leaders at a major car company. At its conclusion, their main feedback was, “I wish you could run this session with our boss, he needs it more than us”. I’m ashamed to admit, given they were at the time a significant client of the business I ran, that I did not pass the feedback on to the (aforementioned) CMO.

I have received variations of the same feedback on many occasions since and have come to believe it offers a powerful and important insight for us all, one that if you’re lucky enough to get some time away from the hurly-burly this summer, is useful to reflect upon.

Leadership is a little like driving, many of us do it and few (if any) admit to being bad at it. Yet twenty minutes spent on the motorway provides plenty of evidence that many are. (I file this column from holiday in Italy, so hair-raising motoring experiences are very much on my mind). Leadership is much the same, few admit their flaws, yet we know from personal experience that there are many in need of an intervention.