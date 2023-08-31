A CIA analyst turned CEO’s lessons from the field

Former CIA analyst Rupal Patel on finding the secrets hidden in our daily ‘data’ that can improve our lives.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

If shadowy figures in dark suits still populate your mental picture of the CIA, you might find yourself momentarily caught off guard by one of the agency’s 2005 recruitment cohort.

Eager, sunny, engaging, Rupal Patel is unabashed in her love of learning and data. The CIA, she says, was a place that “rewarded all of that nerdiness” – one where “every kind of surprising combination of human being” could be found and which, when she joined, “felt like coming home”.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts

Join today

 