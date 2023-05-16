In what circumstance should a CEO waive their bonus?

MT Asks: Poor financial performance can be the deciding factor in whether a CEO decides to take their annual bonus.

Most leaders believe a CEO should give up an annual bonus if their company fails to perform financially, finds a new survey by Management Today.

In a poll of MT’s CEO and senior leader audience, a decisive 88% of respondents believe CEOs should give up their annual bonuses in the right circumstances. And 86% said they would sacrifice their own bonuses (although I'm intrigued about the 2% who have different rules for themselves - Ed).

A company’s poor financial performance was the circumstance in which most respondents said a CEO should forgo their annual bonus (voted by 35%). This shows, as Milton Friedman argued, that executives still believe that a company’s - and therefore the CEO’s - most important job is to ensure the business makes money. Other responses to the question were perception of fairness, public scrutiny, failure to meet ESG targets, regulatory failure, internal workplace cultural issues, failure to deliver core services and failure to protect data.