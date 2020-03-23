Climate change: The unintended benefit of coronavirus

When British Airways recently committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, it certainly didn’t have slashing 75 per cent of its capacity in mind as a way of achieving it.

While COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on the human race, the environment is thriving.

The canals in Venice have never been clearer. In China, satellite images from NASA and the European Space Agency have shown a significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide pollution after much of the country went into lockdown. A similar effect has been seen in northern Italy. Across the Atlantic in New York, scientists at Columbia University reported a 5-10 per cent drop in CO2 emissions in mid-March as traffic levels fell 35 per cent in the city.