CMI chief: Skilled managers offer a “reputational insurance policy”

50% of workers who rate their boss as ineffective plan to quit in the next year, a new study examining the state of UK management has found.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

A new report aims to deliver a “wake-up call” to UK plc, revealing that almost one in three people have left jobs because of a negative relationship with their manager.

The research, which comes in the wake of several high-profile workplace misconduct scandals, was carried out by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) in partnership with YouGov.

‘Taking Responsibility: Why UK plc needs better managers’ found that 82% of those entering management positions have had no proper training. This has implications for working cultures because managers with formal training are generally more comfortable calling out bad behaviour (81%), compared to those without (73%).

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts

Join today

 